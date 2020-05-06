World Share

Rebuilding Civilisation | COVID-19: Exposing Inequality

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the world, but what if things took a catastrophic turn for the worse? Do we have the know-how to start again? We ask how difficult it is to reboot civilization. Plus, in the United States, ethnic minorities and the poorest have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. So, is the virus exacerbating inequality for millions of Americans? And how can the US reduce inequality? Guests: Lewis Dartnell Author of 'The Knowledge: How To Rebuild Our World From Scratch' Eric Adams Brooklyn Borough President William Rodgers Public Policy Professor at Rutgers University