POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany allows shops to reopen and football league to resume
02:59
World
Germany allows shops to reopen and football league to resume
Compared to the rest of Europe, Germany made an early commitment on mass testing. It’s now engaged in a vast operation to track and trace everyone who’s had the virus. The approach has allowed it to relax lockdown restrictions to the extent that professional football is coming back, the first major European country to allow the world’s most popular sport to resume. Elsewhere in Europe, Spain’s parliament has granted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez his wish and extended the state of emergency until the 24th of this month. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #germanynews #coronavirusineurope #coronaviruseurope
May 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?