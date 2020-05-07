World Share

Millions will quietly mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. It may be the last significant anniversary where eyewitnesses are still alive. But large-scale memorials and ceremonies have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Low-key commemorations will still go ahead across the continent to mark the end of a war which caused such devastation and still occupies an influential place in popular imagination and memory. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.