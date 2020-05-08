POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany: Journalists attacked three times in one week
This week we are looking at: - Unrest in German streets as journalists attacked three times in one week - Study suggests almost 2 million Germans contracted COVID-19 - German FM rejects delivery of masks from Turkey as the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia secretly receives 2 million masks from Turkey - Xenophobic letter thrown into mailboxes of people with migration background goes unpunished - Couple ties the knot at drive-in cinema Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week in just 5 minutes. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
May 8, 2020
