World Share

A Turning Point in Libyan Civil War? | Turkey's Efforts to Protect the Elderly From COVID-19

The internationally recognised Libyan government based in Tripoli is not only battling a deadly virus, but also illegal militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. His year-long assault on the capital has left scores of civilians dead. But now, the Government of National Accord is on the offensive, advancing on a strategic airbase just southwest of Tripoli. So, is this a turning point in the Libyan civil war? Plus, across Europe and North America, care centres for the elderly have borne a heavy burden during the coronavirus pandemic. But the World Health Organization recently praised Turkey for the measures it's taken at nursing homes to contain the virus. We'll look at Ankara's elderly care policy and how it's led to comparatively fewer deaths compared to other nations. Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the Libyan Prime Minister Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Centre Meltem Gulhan Halil Professor at Hacettepe University Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey