POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Turning Point in Libyan Civil War? | Turkey's Efforts to Protect the Elderly From COVID-19
26:00
World
A Turning Point in Libyan Civil War? | Turkey's Efforts to Protect the Elderly From COVID-19
The internationally recognised Libyan government based in Tripoli is not only battling a deadly virus, but also illegal militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. His year-long assault on the capital has left scores of civilians dead. But now, the Government of National Accord is on the offensive, advancing on a strategic airbase just southwest of Tripoli. So, is this a turning point in the Libyan civil war? Plus, across Europe and North America, care centres for the elderly have borne a heavy burden during the coronavirus pandemic. But the World Health Organization recently praised Turkey for the measures it's taken at nursing homes to contain the virus. We'll look at Ankara's elderly care policy and how it's led to comparatively fewer deaths compared to other nations. Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the Libyan Prime Minister Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Centre Meltem Gulhan Halil Professor at Hacettepe University Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey
May 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?