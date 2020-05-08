COVID:19: What’s Behind Turkey’s Success in Protecting the Elderly?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In Italy, the crisis in nursing homes is being called a 'silent massacre' and a recent report from the London School of Economics suggests that in many European countries, nearly half of all pandemic deaths have been in nursing homes. US government records also show that a shortage of medical supplies and lapses in management have fueled the spread of COVID-19 in care homes. But Turkey has been an outlier when it comes to treating the elderly. We'll look at Ankara's policy and how it's led to comparatively fewer deaths among senior citizens compared to other nations. Meltem Gulhan Halil Professor at Hacettepe University Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey​
May 8, 2020
