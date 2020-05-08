World Share

Tensions Flare Over Libya

The internationally recognised Libyan government based in Tripoli is not only battling a deadly virus, but also illegal militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. His year-long assault on the capital has left scores of civilians dead. But now, the Government of National Accord is on the offensive, advancing on the strategic al-Watiya airbase just southwest of Tripoli. So are we at a turning point in the Libyan civil war? Is warlord Haftar starting to see his international support wane? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the Libyan Prime Minister Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Centre