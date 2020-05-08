POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tensions Flare Over Libya
16:43
World
Tensions Flare Over Libya
The internationally recognised Libyan government based in Tripoli is not only battling a deadly virus, but also illegal militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. His year-long assault on the capital has left scores of civilians dead. But now, the Government of National Accord is on the offensive, advancing on the strategic al-Watiya airbase just southwest of Tripoli. So are we at a turning point in the Libyan civil war? Is warlord Haftar starting to see his international support wane? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the Libyan Prime Minister Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Centre
May 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?