People defy curfew in Somalia to attend Ramadan prayers

Somalia is one of the worst hit countries by Covid-19 in East Africa . At least 40 people have died and almost a thousand people have been infected. With the Ramadan season in full swing, there are concerns the numbers could rise sharply as residents ignore government warnings to avoid all forms of gatherings during the holy month. Adesewa Josh has more. #SomaliaCurfew #Ramadan2020 #Coronavirus