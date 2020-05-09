World Share

Turkish doctors tackle Covid-19 treatment puzzle

Turkey is set to begin screening randomly selected people for both Covid-19, and for any traces of antibodies or immunity to the disease. Doctors have welcomed the new programme, which will begin on Monday, saying it'll give them more information to combat the spread. Turkey has one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates and our correspondent Melinda Nucifora visited a hospital in Istanbul to see why. #TurkeyCoronavirus #TurkeyHealthcare #IstanbulHospitals