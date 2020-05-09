World Share

New Yorkers turn face masks into latest fashion statement

It's been just a few weeks since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made covering your mouth and nose in public mandatory and the city's mask making is in full force. High-end designers and big-name brands are ensuring people look good while wearing them, and they're not the only ones. New Yorkers with crafting skills, from Broadway seamstresses to grandmothers have also been getting in on the action. Jade Barker has more. #Covid19 #NewYork #StylishFaceMask