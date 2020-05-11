POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia’s hungry left with less to eat during lockdown
Tunisia’s hungry left with less to eat during lockdown
North Africa has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Tunisia, more than 40 deaths and over 1,000 cases have been reported. The government has put a partial lockdown in place to slow the number of infections. But many families were already struggling to make ends meet before it went into effect. Now things have become even worse for them. Sarah Balter brings us the story of one such couple. #tunisialockdown #tunisiacoronavirus #tunisianews
May 11, 2020
