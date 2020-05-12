POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: Restarting Economies | Humanity's Next Step
COVID-19: Restarting Economies | Humanity's Next Step
The ‘great lockdown’ as many are calling it has saved millions of lives, but at what cost to financial markets, industries and individual fortunes? And what will it take to fix the global economy? Plus, we speak with author Jeremy Lent who says the coronavirus crisis will reshape society’s values. We ask him: What is humanity’s next step? Guests: Richard Wolff Professor Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Peter Morici Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland Jeremy Lent Author of 'The Patterning Instinct' and Founder of Liology Institute
May 12, 2020
