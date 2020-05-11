POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How To Restart The Economy After The Pandemic
19:08
World
How To Restart The Economy After The Pandemic
We get two renowned economic thinkers to debate how nations should best get their economies up and running again: Should governments spend big with stimulus packages or save by cutting budgets and introducing austerity measures? Has the coronavirus pandemic revealed problems with capitalism? And is there really any better alternative out there? Guests: Richard Wolff Professor Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Peter Morici Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland
May 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?