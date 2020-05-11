POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir blackout: World’s longest internet shutdown continues
15:00
World
Kashmir blackout: World’s longest internet shutdown continues
- India has appointed a committee to look at returning internet access to Kashmir. Only problem, its made up of the same people who decided to bring the ban in - Ahmaud Arbery. New lines of investigation in the killing of the 25 year old black man by 2 white men in Georgia - Life after: What will mass transit be like? We imagine the world of the near future #KashmirBlackout #Ahmaud Arbery
May 11, 2020
