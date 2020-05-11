POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK announces plan to lift lockdown | Money Talks
The UK government's plan to ease its coronavirus lockdown has been labeled chaotic and confusing. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a phased approach to lifting restrictions starting with the construction and manufacturing industries returning to work on Monday. But within hours his own ministers were contradicting his orders saying workers shouldn't return until Wednesday. Sarah Morice takes a look at the plan and the response it's received. For more insight, Fabian Zuleeg joined us from Brussels. He's chief economist at the European Policy Centre in Brussels. #UK #Coronavirus #Lockdown
May 11, 2020
