BizTech Share

Shanghai Disneyland opens its doors after COVID-19 lockdown | Money Talks

Thousands of visitors streamed back into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday. The park became the first to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. The reopening, however, comes a day after the mainland reported its highest daily increase in new cases in about two weeks. And with concern that a second wave is looming, the Shanghai experience may not be as magical as it was. #Shanghai #Disneyland #Covid19