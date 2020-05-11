POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Low oil prices drag Saudi government's Q1 revenue down by 22% | Money Talks
Low oil prices drag Saudi government's Q1 revenue down by 22% | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia says it will reduce its oil output by another one million barrels per day. Those cuts are above and beyond the ones it had already agreed to with its fellow OPEC members and Russia. By lowering production, oil producers hope to drive up prices. Low prices mean low oil revenues. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer, has had to cut spending and raise taxes to balance its budget. The fiscal tightening comes just as the economy is slowing down due to coronavirus lockdowns. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the rise in the cost of living could be too taxing for some workers. For more on this, Middle Eastern politics specialist, Taufiq Rahim joined us from Dubai. He's the founder of the consultancy, Globesight. #LowOil #SaudiArabia #BrentCrude
May 11, 2020
