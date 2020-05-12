POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US coffee consumption spikes during COVID-19 lockdown | Money Talks
It's the daily habit that people can't seem to do without - even in lockdown. America is the world's largest consumer of coffee. However, with social distancing measures forcing many cafes to close, most are now drinking it in the safety of their homes. But is the at-home demand for caffeine, enough to support the industry through these tough times? Katie Gregory reports from New York.
May 12, 2020
