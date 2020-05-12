POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin eases Russia's stay-at-home orders as cases soar | Money Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown that has been in place for six weeks. His decision comes as Russia overtakes the UK and Spain in new COVID-19 infections, ranking second globally after the US. While shutdown measures are crucial to help stem the outbreak, they've pushed the economy into a deep downturn. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this Lilit Gevorgyan joined the show from London. She's the principal economist for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States at IHS Markit. #VladimirPutin #Russia #Coronavirus
May 12, 2020
