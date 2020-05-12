World Share

International Nurses Day: Nurses celebrated heroes of the fight against Covid-19

They are the heroes of the fight against COVID 19. Often under appreciated, nurses and healthcare workers are now being lauded across the world. Today is the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most famous names in nursing. It's also International Nurses day, which often slips by un-noticed. Perhaps no longer. The attitude to healthcare professionals seems to be changing. Francis Collings has more.