HEALTHY AT HOME: The growth of gardening
25:55
World
On this programme we’ll look at growing your own not just food but flowers too and how it can help relieve mental stress. And we have tips from the top on how to make the best of these bad times Guests in Segment 1: Alistair Griffiths Royal Horticultural Society Ekta Chaudhary Presenter of ‘Garden Up’ on Youtube Guests in Segment 2: David Domoney Chartered Horticulturist Sue Stuart-Smith Author of ‘Well Gardened Mind’ Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Covid-19 #Gardening #Horticulture
May 13, 2020
