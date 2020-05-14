World Share

COVID-19: Are US Anti-Lockdown Protests Justified?

The US death toll from COVID-19 is far greater than anywhere else in the world. But in several states across America, protesters are demanding an end to the lockdown. Are they right to be angry? Or just completely misguided? Plus, we'll delve deeper into the origins of America's unique response to the coronavirus outbreak. Guests: Eddie Scarry Columnist for the Washington Examiner Devin Burghart Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights President David Quammen Author of 'Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic' Betsy Gaines Quammen Environmental Historian and Writer