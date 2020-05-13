POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Musk’s World: Billionaires twitter tantrum gets factory opened
15:00
World
Musk’s World: Billionaires twitter tantrum gets factory opened
- Elon Musk has been demanding his factory be allowed to open. The local authority didn’t want to over health concerns. But, he has lots of money so was able to bully them into it. So, now his workers have to work again, while the virus continues to kill - India to re-open its economy but it also plans to weaken workers’ rights - How will gyms operate in the COVID-19 future? #ElonMusk #AfterThePandemic
May 13, 2020
