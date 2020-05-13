BizTech Share

UK economy suffers worst contraction since financial crisis | Money Talks

The UK economy shrank by a record 5.8 percent in March as a coronavirus lockdown crippled business activity, leading to the worst contraction since the 2008 financial crisis. But the figures reflect just one full week of the lockdown, suggesting the worst is yet to come. Hoping to reignite economic growth, the government has begun relaxing its restrictions. But as Sibel Karkus reports, a return to business, as usual, may take many months. For more on this Vicky Pryce joined us from London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UK #Coronavirus #Lockdown