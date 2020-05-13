World Share

People in England begin returning to work rules are eased

Wednesday has been the first day of a gradual easing of lockdown measures in England. People are being encouraged to go back to work if possible and are allowed to spend unlimited time outside. The new measures only apply to England, with the other regional administrations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales keeping their strict lockdown rules in place. For the UK as a whole, figures have been published which show just how sharp the economic contraction has been and how bad the recession could become. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.