Turkey’s contact tracers piece together infection puzzle

Turkey’s rate of Covid-19 infections is continuing to slow. And the government credits part of that success to the work of the country’s contact tracers. They’re teams of medics who interview every new coronavirus patient - to try and determine how they contracted the disease, and who else they may have infected. Our Melinda Nucifora spent a day with one pair of contact tracers doing the rounds in Istanbul. #turkeycoronavirus #coronaviruspatients #contacttracing