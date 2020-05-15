POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Corona Times: Reporting From The Eye of The Storm
25:55
World
Corona Times: Reporting From The Eye of The Storm
We speak to journalists on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, who face the risk of danger and death as they report on an invisible enemy. Who are the storytellers in the eye of the COVID-19 storm, whose job it is to bear witness to history, even when it means putting themselves in harm's way? Guests: Victoria Macdonald, Channel 4 News’ Health and Social Care Editor Stephanie Keith, Freelance Photojournalist for The New York Times, Reuters, and Getty Alberto Di Lolli, Photojournalist at Spanish newspaper El Mundo Corona Times is TRT World’s programme during the pandemic which examines how the media is covering what’s been called the 'story of the century' and how journalists themselves are being impacted by the virus.
May 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?