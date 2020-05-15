World Share

Corona Times: Reporting From The Eye of The Storm

We speak to journalists on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, who face the risk of danger and death as they report on an invisible enemy. Who are the storytellers in the eye of the COVID-19 storm, whose job it is to bear witness to history, even when it means putting themselves in harm's way? Guests: Victoria Macdonald, Channel 4 News’ Health and Social Care Editor Stephanie Keith, Freelance Photojournalist for The New York Times, Reuters, and Getty Alberto Di Lolli, Photojournalist at Spanish newspaper El Mundo Corona Times is TRT World’s programme during the pandemic which examines how the media is covering what’s been called the 'story of the century' and how journalists themselves are being impacted by the virus.