COVID-19 cases rise as lockdown ends in China, South Korea | Money Talks

Germany has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in five days as the government begins to lift lockdown measures. New cases in South Korea and China are also raising fears of a second wave of the pandemic. Authorities are responding by increasing testing and trying to isolate affected clusters. And as Mobin Nasir reports, that could mean more restrictions for people and businesses in places where lockdowns have only just ended. For more, we spoke to Jonathan Marks in Pennsylvania. He is the Bioethics programme director at Penn State University. #COVID19 #SecondWave #China
May 14, 2020
