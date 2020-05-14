World Share

'IT'S NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY' did COVID-19 leak from Wuhan Lab​?​

Did this whole coronavirus disaster begin in a Chinese laboratory? President Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo, believe it probably did. So today we’re focussing on the top-security lab in Wuhan at the centre of those accusations. What kind of work goes on there? We know they study bats - but why? Also, how safe are these kinds of laboratories? This wouldn’t be the first leak. And ‘virus hunting’ in caves who is China’s ‘Bat Woman’? We’ll be hearing from former UN weapons inspector Tim Trevan, plus lab-designer and inspector Steve Robertson. We’ll also hear from virus hunter Luis Ruedas who can tell us how dangerous it is to track down bats in the wild.