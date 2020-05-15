POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dr Rick Bright says US lacks plan to defeat Covid-19
02:11
World
Dr Rick Bright says US lacks plan to defeat Covid-19
A whistleblower who claims he was fired by the Trump administration for raising concerns about its response to the coronavirus pandemic has warned that the US could be facing “the darkest winter of modern times”. Dr. Rick Bright the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has told a Congressional committee that a new strategy is urgently needed to prevent many more lives being lost. Here’s our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain #uscoronavirus #trumpcoronavirus #rickbright
May 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?