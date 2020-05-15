POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 4,000 deaths, unemployment surging in Mexico
01:55
World
More than 4,000 deaths, unemployment surging in Mexico
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than four thousand people in Mexico, and unemployment is surging. Many of those who have lost their jobs are young people. Valeria Leon brings us the story of one group of friends who turned what could have been a catastrophic loss into a creative way to help others while, at the same time, keeping themselves afloat. #mexicocoronavirus #mexicounemployment #mexicodeaths
May 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?