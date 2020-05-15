World Share

Is Turkey Reopening Too Soon? | Is the World’s Food Supply Safe?

In Turkey, shopping malls, hair salons and many other businesses are once again taking customers. This slow reopening comes two months after Turkey announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. But can the country avoid new outbreaks? Plus, meat processing plants around the world have been hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, infecting hundreds of workers. So far, Turkey hasn't seen any major clusters within its food supply chain. But how long will that last? And​ what precautions has Ankara taken to keep its food supply safe and prices stable? Guests: Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University David Alexander Professor at University College London Sevim Seda Yamac Assistant Professor at Konya Food and Agriculture University Abeer Etefa Spokesperson at WFP Middle East​