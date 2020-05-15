POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Slovenia declares an end to its Covid-19 outbreak
In Europe, countries continue to slowly open up after lockdown. The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have re-opened their shared borders to create a so-called Baltic travel bubble. In other countries schools and cafes are slowly getting back to business. In the UK a study suggests 24 people a day are now getting infected in London, which has sparked a debate about easing lockdown at different speeds across the country. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest developments across Europe.
May 15, 2020
