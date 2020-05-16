POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Many US states ease their lockdowns to revive economy
World
Almost every single US state has now eased some parts of its lockdown. However, many local governments are still grappling with a lack of testing kits and contact tracing capacity. But Trump appears focused on putting the health crisis behind him -- hoping that by announcing a vaccine programme, he can put a battered economy into recovery mode. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TrumpVaccine #WereBack #USLockdown
May 16, 2020
