Corona Times: The Journalists Who Sounded The Alarm

The world seems to have been caught off-guard by the coronavirus outbreak. But yet some journalists had been reporting on the risk of a major pandemic for years. Often those warnings were ignored or dismissed as more science fiction than science. Why? And how do they feel now? On this show Ali Aslan speaks to three journalists who sounded the alarm long before COVID-19 became front page news. Guests: Meera Senthilingam, Health Writer, Author of ‘Outbreaks and Epidemics’ and Content Lead at Your.Md Jason Beaubien, Global Health Correspondent at NPR Aisha Majid, Freelance Global Health Reporter Corona Times is TRT World’s programme during the pandemic which examines how journalists have been covering the 'story of the century' and how that coverage affects you.
May 18, 2020
