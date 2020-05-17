POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
01:41
World
Burkina Faso doctor makes face masks for nurses and patients
A shortage of personal protective equipment is one of the challenges countries are facing in the fight against Covid-19. There's been a sharp rise in global demand, but lockdowns and factory closures have disrupted supply chains. Some countries are looking for alternative ways to protect health workers. In Burkina Faso, one initiative isn't just saving lives, but money too. Adesewa Josh has more. #BurkinaFaso #PPE #FaceMasks
May 17, 2020
