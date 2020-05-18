World Share

RACE FOR A VACCINE: Will politics get in the way?

Who will get the vaccine first - and the bragging rights and profits that will undoubtedly go with the discovery? And will everyone benefit? That’s far from a certainty with international cooperation fragmented at best. In this Roundtable we’ll look at how to get the world together to beat the virus. Guests: Mario Ottiglio Global Health Consultant Amit Thakke Chair Africa Healthcare Federation Inderjeet Parmar International Relations Professor Heidi Chow Senior Policy Manager Global Justice Now Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus #Vaccine #Politics