06:51
BizTech
US automakers reopen assembly plants | Money Talks
After idling for nearly eight weeks, US automakers are revving-up their assembly plants. Resuming production is expected to get the wheels of the world's largest economy turning again. But how fast they'll go will depend largely on consumer demand, which has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Jim Saker joined us from Loughborough in the UK. He's head of the Loughborough University Centre for Automotive Management. #USautomakers #Coronavirus #USeconomy
May 18, 2020
