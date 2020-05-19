POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus pushes Japan towards worst post-war slump | Money Talks
07:16
BizTech
Coronavirus pushes Japan towards worst post-war slump | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Japan into recession. It's reported a second consecutive quarter of contraction for the first three months of 2020. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the figures don't include a state of emergency imposed last month, which has brought much of the economy to a standstill. And that means the worst is yet to come. For more on this, we spoke to Bill Emmott in Dublin. He's the Chairman of the Japan Society of the UK and former editor-in-chief of The Economist. #Coronavirus #Japan #Recession
May 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?