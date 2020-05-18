World Share

China defends its response towards coronavirus

China's president has defended his country's handling of its own coronavirus crisis. As the plae where the virus was first detected, there's been some criticism of is goernnment's willingness to share information, but Xi Jinping says Beijing has been open and transparent. ULAY-WUHAN VIRUS He's also indicated he's willing to allow an independent evaluation of how the disease started as a local event, became an epidemic and then a global pandemic. As COVID-19 claims more than 315 thousand lives globally, with almost four million infections, it's become a political issue, especially for leaders who are looking for someone or something to blame for the high number of deaths in their own countries. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.