German court ruling on ECB bond programme tests EU's power | Money Talks

A recent decision by Germany’s constitutional court is threatening to shape the future of the EU. Judges say the German government and central bank have broken the law by participating in the EU's massive bond-buying programme. They’ve also accused the European Court of Justice of acting beyond its remit in approving the scheme. The decision calls into question the relationship between EU law and national law and has caused a real crisis at the heart of the union. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Germany #ECB #BondBuyingProgramme