May 19, 2020
07:32
07:32
US accuses World Health Organization of favouring China | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull-out of the World Health Organization and permanently cut-off US funding, claiming the WHO's pro-China bias. Trump had suspended contributions to the UN health body in April, citing its mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing appears eager to swoop-in and fill the leadership void, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the US exit could be a costly blow to the organisation. For more on this, Timothy McBride spoke to us from Washington DC. He's co-director at the Center for Health Economics and Policy at the Washington University. #WHO #DonaldTrump #Pandemic
