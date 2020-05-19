POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany, France propose $546B recovery fund for EU economy | Money Talks
05:45
BizTech
Germany, France propose $546B recovery fund for EU economy | Money Talks
France and Germany have proposed a fund worth more than half-a- trillion- dollars to finance the European Union's economic recovery from the coronavirus. The plan by the bloc's two biggest powers would break a long-standing impasse over sharing debt burden across the EU, and pave the way for a wider agreement. The deal, which requires the consent of all EU members, has won approval from worst-hit countries including Italy and Spain. But the European Commission says it won't adopt the plan in its current form. For more we were joined by Pieter. He runs the Brussels office of the independent think tank, Open Europe. #Germany #France #EUCommission
May 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?