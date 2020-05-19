BizTech Share

Germany, France propose $546B recovery fund for EU economy | Money Talks

France and Germany have proposed a fund worth more than half-a- trillion- dollars to finance the European Union's economic recovery from the coronavirus. The plan by the bloc's two biggest powers would break a long-standing impasse over sharing debt burden across the EU, and pave the way for a wider agreement. The deal, which requires the consent of all EU members, has won approval from worst-hit countries including Italy and Spain. But the European Commission says it won't adopt the plan in its current form. For more we were joined by Pieter. He runs the Brussels office of the independent think tank, Open Europe. #Germany #France #EUCommission