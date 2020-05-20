POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump to stay on malaria drug a little while longer
02:14
World
Trump to stay on malaria drug a little while longer
US President Donald Trump has been defending his use of the drug hydroxychloroquine despite warnings from medical experts and opposition politicians that people could be putting their lives at risk if they follow his example. Trump made the surprise revelation that he was taking the drug to prevent covid-19 even though there’s no evidence it’s effective against the virus. As our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the story continues to dominate the news agenda in the US. #trumphydroxychloroquine #hydroxychloroquine #trumpmalariadrug
May 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?