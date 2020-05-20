Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs due to coronavirus crisis | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rolls-Royce will slash at least 9-thousand jobs globally as part of a reorganisation plan to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts will take place mainly in the civil aerospace division that supplies engines for large aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350. It's the British firm's biggest round of cuts since its privatisation in 1987 and will mainly impact jobs at its UK base in Derby. #RollsRoyce #JobsCuts #Pandemic
May 20, 2020
