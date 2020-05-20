POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil's healthcare system buckles under coronavirus load | Money Talks
Brazil has overtaken the UK to have the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world ... with more than 270-thousand infections reported so far. The country has also suffered its deadliest day of the outbreak, and there are warnings the worst is yet to come. As Mobin Nasir reports, while President Jair Bolsonaro's pushing for states to reopen their economies, the healthcare system is buckling under the pressure. For more on this, Carlos Caicedo joined us from London. He's a Latin America Risk Analyst at IHS Markit. #Brazil #Coronavirus #JairBolsonaro
May 20, 2020
