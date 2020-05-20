POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK universities seek assistance as COVID-19 hits enrolments | Money Talks
Cambridge University has become the first major British tertiary institution to cancel all face-to-face lectures until September next year. And with no end to the pandemic in sight, other facilities may be forced to follow suit. As Natalie Powell reports, attracting high-fee-paying international students will be difficult - and calls for an industry bailout are growing louder. #UK #CambridgeUniversity #Coronavirus
May 20, 2020
