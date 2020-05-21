BizTech Share

World Bank: Pandemic may push 60M into extreme poverty | Money Talks

For the first time in more than two decades, poverty levels are set to rise as the global health crisis becomes an economic one. Nearly 5-million people have been infected by the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs, and poorer countries are bearing the brunt of lockdown measures. The World Bank has warned the pandemic will take tens of millions of people to the brink of poverty, and increase hunger and malnutrition. For more on this Shahid Javed Burki spoke to us from Washington DC. He's a former finance minister of Pakistan and a former Vice President at the World Bank. #WorldBank #Pandemic #Poverty