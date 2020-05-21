POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World Bank: Pandemic may push 60M into extreme poverty | Money Talks
06:51
BizTech
World Bank: Pandemic may push 60M into extreme poverty | Money Talks
For the first time in more than two decades, poverty levels are set to rise as the global health crisis becomes an economic one. Nearly 5-million people have been infected by the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs, and poorer countries are bearing the brunt of lockdown measures. The World Bank has warned the pandemic will take tens of millions of people to the brink of poverty, and increase hunger and malnutrition. For more on this Shahid Javed Burki spoke to us from Washington DC. He's a former finance minister of Pakistan and a former Vice President at the World Bank. #WorldBank #Pandemic #Poverty
May 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?