OIL PRICE CHAOS: Trouble for Saudi Arabia?

What is actually happening in Saudi Arabia? A collapse in oil prices; Reports that the Kingdom, if not in debt, is running very close to the line. And what will it all mean to the wider region - indeed the wider world. ​GUESTS David Des Roches Professor at the National Defense University Nick Butler Visiting Professor at King’s College London Jameel Ahmed Global Head Analyst at FXTM Nasim Ahmed Political Analyst at Middle East Monitor Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Oil #Oilprices #SaudiArabia