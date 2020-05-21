POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
JOBS CRISIS: What mass unemployment means for the world
Never before have so many lost their jobs in such a short period of time. There are those who say a bounceback could be rapid too, but the workplace has probably changed forever. For better or for worse? Guests: Gulcin Ozkan Professor of Finance at KCL Steve Coulter Researcher at LSE Ahu Yildirmaz Head Economist at ADP Mark McDermott CEO of Screencloud Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #unemployment #globaleconomy #economiccrisis
May 21, 2020
